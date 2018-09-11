Construction Company Offers to Rebuild First Responders’ Homes after Carr Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDDING -- More than a thousand homes were destroyed when the Carr Fire swept through Shasta County.

Some of those homes belonged to first responders.

Contractor Don Ajamian says he's offering to rebuild first responders' homes at no profit.

“I couldn’t forget those faces of the people who were helping us get out and get to safety," Ajamian said.

It's the only way he knows how to thank them.

"It's great to put up signs, but we can do something more tangible. And this is just my way of doing something tangible," he told FOX40.

So far, Ajamian has plans to rebuild three homes. Some choose to rebuild on the same plot of land, while others have chosen to relocate.