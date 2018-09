ANDOVER, Minnesota — An eagle landed atop a 9/11 memorial display Tuesday in Andover, Minn.

The Andover Fire Department captured the awe-inspiring moment in a brief Facebook Live broadcast Tuesday morning from Fire Chief Jerry Streich.

The display was on the Highway 10 bridge in Coon Rapids, KARE 11 reported.

Since it was first posted, the video has gathered hundreds of thousands of views.

Tuesday marked 17 years since the deadliest terror attack in American history.