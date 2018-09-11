Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Continuing a popular series of interactive and fun “Hands on History” activities happening on the third Saturday each month -- while also celebrating our rich agricultural heritage – Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park and Friends of Sutter’s Fort will present a special “Hands on History: Frontier Farm-to-Fork” event on Saturday, September 15, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. As an added treat, Fort guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy a home-cooked Farm-to-Fork Flapjack Breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. while helping to raise funds that support the educational programs for more than 50,000 students each year.'Hands-On-History: Frontier Farm-To-Fork'Saturday8-10am (Flapjack Breakfast)10am-5pm (Hands-On-History Activities)Sutter's Fort State Historic Park