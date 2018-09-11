‘I Need You to Come Home:’ Missing Sacramento Girl’s Family Speaks Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento mother is hoping the public can help her find her missing 14-year-old daughter.

Marissa Araiza went missing exactly one week ago near Laguna Creek High School in Elk Grove. She hasn’t been seen since.

"We’re really, really worried. We need to know that she’s safe," said her mother, Alicia Araiza.

On Tuesday, Sept. 4, she dropped her daughter off at a friend’s house near the high school.

"Marissa said to her sister that she was going to leave 10 minutes earlier than everybody else because she wanted to walk with some friends and she never made it to school," Alicia Araiza told FOX40.

Marissa’s family now lives in Oak Park in Sacramento but she and her sisters were commuting to Elk Grove for school.

While Sacramento and Elk Grove police are working the case, her mother and grandmother feel more can be done to find her.

"Finding stuff out on their own, not just waiting for people to call and say something if they see her," Alicia Araiza said.

Marissa’s family has been putting up flyers but with little results. Her mother fears Marissa may have run off with a boyfriend that she didn't know about.

"I think it’s an older person or older guy because how else would she be able to be supported, like given a place to stay?" her mother said.

Whatever the circumstances may be, her family just wants her to come home.

"Marissa, I love you and you’re not in trouble," Alicia Araiza said. "I need you to come home and be safe and let’s just move past this. I love you and miss you."

"We just need to hear your voice," said Marissa's grandmother, Tina Garzon. "I don’t need a text message. I need to hear your voice and tell me that you’re OK."

Sacramento police say Marissa is considered an at-risk missing person due to her age. However, at this point in time, the department has not issued an Amber Alert.