RANCHO CORDOVA — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Rancho Cordova.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reports one victim was killed in the shooting on Coloma Road Tuesday night.

The incidents leading up to the homicide have not been reported.

Deputies have not located a suspect.

One person is dead following a shooting on Coloma just off vehicle drive in Rancho Cordova – awaiting coroner ⁦@FOX40⁩ pic.twitter.com/spXf99uOOM — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) September 12, 2018

Around 9 p.m. Coloma Road was closed in both directions at Vehicle Drive, according to the Rancho Cordova Police Department.

Coloma Road is closed in both directions at Vehicle Drive due to police activity. Please use alternate routes. — Rancho Cordova PD (@RanchoCordovaPD) September 12, 2018

