Police Search for Suspects in Dimple Records Robbery, Shooting

SACRAMENTO -- At least two suspects are at large following a robbery and shooting at the Dimple Records on Arden Way.
Just before 3:30 p.m., a call came into the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department about a robbery in the store's parking lot, according to the sheriff's department. Two men were robbed before rushing inside to escape the suspects.
The suspects ran after the men, shooting at them in the store. Multiple customers were inside at the time by no one was hit by the gunfire.
One man was assaulted and injured in the robbery, Hampton says. The sheriff's department believes the robbery victim may have been struck by one of the suspects' guns. The victim refused to be hospitalized.
Now officers, including SWAT and K-9 officers, as well as air support, are searching for the suspects after they ran west down Arden Way. One suspect was wearing a ski mask, along with a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
Residents and customers have been asked to stay inside while law enforcement officials search the area.
