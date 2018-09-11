Saddles Stolen from Oakdale Store in Smash-and-Grab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKDALE -- Sometime over the weekend, a person or people used rocks to smash the windows at Diamond K Saddlery in Oakdale, walking away with thousands of dollars worth of horse saddles.

The crime has many upset in the town that calls itself the "Cowboy Capital of the World."

"Oakdale is cowboy country and cowboys are supposed to have good integrity and honesty," said Pat Grohl.

Grohl is the owner of Premier Equine Center, which specializes in horse rehabilitation. Grohl says he’s a client of Diamond K Saddlery and knows first hand that even cheap saddles are not cheap.

"A starting saddle might start at around a thousand dollars and go up anywhere to four to five thousand for custom saddles," Grohl said.

The owner of Diamond K Saddlery did not want to talk on camera but she did let FOX40 inside her store. She says after smashing the windows, the thief or thieves grabbed the saddles that were right next to the windows, meaning they never set off the alarm because they never had to go inside.

As a result, police did not arrive at the scene immediately.

"Had it gone off we would have received the call within a moment's notice we could have responded and been there," said Oakdale Police spokeswoman Janeen Yates. "Diamond K Saddlery is located within walking distance to the police department."

Grohl said because of the tight-knit community, he doesn’t believe the person or people responsible would have the gall to show them off around Oakdale.

"I don’t think whoever stole them will probably keep them in this area," Grohl said. "It’s a type of area where people do have each other's backs and look out for each other. I think they’ll probably try and take the saddles to another area or try and sell them."

Both police and the shop are hoping somebody saw something over the weekend. If you may have any ability to help them find who’s responsible call Oakdale Police.