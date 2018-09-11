Wanted Suspect Takes Shelter Inside Sacramento Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A suspect on the run raced inside a south Sacramento County Walmart Supercenter Tuesday, dumping his Chevrolet Tahoe right in the middle of a parking lot aisle at the end of a high-speed chase.

Patricia Callaghan had just come into the Gerber Road Walmart Supercenter to do some major stock-up shopping.

"I was ready to come out the end of the aisle and all I heard was sound of running feet. 'Get out of the way, get out of the way.' And I saw at least four or five cops just running by," Callahan recalled. "And I pulled back and kind of hung out in the corner. And I heard people say, 'Let's go hide behind the clothes.' People were saying, 'Let's get out of here,' dropping everything and running out."

Right before that happened, her friend Shannon Sinclair, who was waiting for her outside in the parking lot, thought she was going to become a victim of the out-of-control driver behind the wheel of that Tahoe.

"I was on the sidewalk and it was going so fast," Sinclair said. "I thought for sure it was going to hit me and then it stopped and the guy ran in."

Sinclair started recording with her cell phone moments later when Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies walked their 43-year-old suspect out of the store.

Some of those same deputies had chased him down Highway 99 from the Cottage Way and Howe Avenue area of town. The suspect topped speeds of up to 90 mph during the pursuit.

"He's a wanted person. He's wanted on three felony warrants and known to be armed and he led officers on a high-speed pursuit to the south area here," said Sacramento County Sheriff's Lt. Reid Harris.

Once inside deputies were able to catch him without incident before they had time to place the store on lockdown. Officers say he pretended to be a customer.

"But of course, officers knew who he was and recognized him," Harris said.

Now, on top of the warrants for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm and possession of drugs for sale, at the minimum he'll be facing new felony charges for evading law enforcement.

The suspect has not been identified.