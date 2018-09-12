Bulldozer Operator Dies in Crash on Way to North Fire

NEVADA COUNTY — A bulldozer operator has died after he was involved in a car crash on his way to battle the North Fire in the Tahoe National Forest.

Loved ones remember Antonio Flores as a master mechanic who loved working for the U.S. Forest Service and Cal Fire.

The private contractor was driving to the North Fire command post in the early morning hours when he crashed along Interstate 80 just east of Blue Canyon.

Flores had lived in Yuba City all his life and worked for Kent Siller Trucking for two decades.

He leaves behind a wife and four children.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in an effort to raise money to help Flores’ family get by.