Family Day at the Park

Posted 2:03 PM, September 12, 2018, by , Updated at 01:02PM, September 12, 2018


The Record's Literacy and Book Fair Family Day at the Park is a fun-filled day focused on Literacy and Learning.  Kicking off the event is the oh-so-popular Mascot Parade at 9:30.  Free to the entire community, more than 70 business and non-profits provide interactive projects related to literacy.  An amazingly fun day.  Saturday, September 15, 2018 9:30 to 2:30 University Park - Magnolia and California Streets, Stockton.  FREE Admission and Parking!

More info:
The Record's Literacy & Book Fair - Family Day at the Park
Saturday 9:30am - 2:30pm
Magnolia & California Streets, Stockton
Free
FamilyDayAtThePark.com
Facebook: Sass Public Relations