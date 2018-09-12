Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Record's Literacy and Book Fair Family Day at the Park is a fun-filled day focused on Literacy and Learning. Kicking off the event is the oh-so-popular Mascot Parade at 9:30. Free to the entire community, more than 70 business and non-profits provide interactive projects related to literacy. An amazingly fun day. Saturday, September 15, 2018 9:30 to 2:30 University Park - Magnolia and California Streets, Stockton. FREE Admission and Parking!

