Local Girl Invited to Compete in ‘Olympic-Style’ Performing Arts Competition

Bella has been invited to represent the United States in the 2019 World Championships of Performing Arts. The event is an "Olympic-style" approach competition and is held every year in Long Beach. Contestants from over 60 countries are expected to participate.

Her family is partnering with local businesses to raise funds to help with Bella's journey to WCOPA. The next "Bella's Love In Motion" fundraiser will be this Friday, September 14, at Share Tea Elk Grove from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Share Tea Fundraiser

8640 Elk Grove Boulevard Suite 300 Elk Grove

Friday, September 14

5 p.m. 11 p.m.

20% of sales go to Bella