Memorial BMX ‘Ghost Bike’ Honoring Jamari Moore Stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A "ghost bike" was taken from a pole on El Centro Road in Sacramento where it had been fastened to memorialize 15-year-old Jamari Moore.

Moore was hit and killed by a car in August of 2017.

The bike had been specially selected and put in place by Moore's family members several months ago.

"He liked to ride the BMX-style bikes," explained Jennifer Green, Moore's grandmother. "So we went and searched and searched, found the right bike. We painted it, we decorated it. We made a plaque with his information on it and then we put it out on El Centro Road."

Green found out the bike was missing on Tuesday. She said the family made calls and learned it was not removed by the city or county.

A sheared cable lock on the ground near where the bike used to stand lends evidence that the bike was stolen.

But Green doesn't harbor bitterness toward the thief.

"Whoever took the bike, if they're riding it, I hope they're wearing a helmet," Green said. "And I hope they're being safe."

Such words of kindness reveal where her heart is.

Moore's relatives are focused on preventing tragedies like theirs from happening to other families. They have formed a foundation called Stop Hard, dedicated to hit-and-run prevention and education, as well as tougher sentencing laws.

The man convicted of hitting Moore and that man's mother, who was found guilty of helping him try to cover up the crime, received sentences that mostly involved probation, avoiding lengthy jail time.

"The limits that California imposes make it difficult to do what most people think should be done when someone is killed and left in the road to die," Green said.

The family is determined to make positive things spring out of their adversity.

"We are working to build a legacy that can't be taken," Green explained. "No matter what, it can't be stolen. Our main thing is to memorialize Jamari in a way that helps other families."

Moore's relatives have posted a wealth of information and hit-and-run statistics on their website.

"Keeping people safe so that they don't have to go through it at all, that's our goal," Green said. "And that's how we will memorialize Jamari, ultimately, even if we don't get the bike back."