Pickup Truck Driver Speeds Away after Killing Pedestrian in Modesto

MODESTO — The CHP is searching for a driver responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian in Modesto Tuesday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., the victim of the crash was pushing a cart on the right side of Spencer Avenue, just south of Maze Boulevard, according to CHP Officer Tom Olsen.

A newer, white pickup truck was speeding south on Spencer Avenue when it struck the man from behind. Witnesses say the truck stopped but then sped away.

Olsen reports the pickup truck was either a Chevrolet or GMC quad cab pickup truck with black rims and towing mirrors.

A description of the driver has not been reported.

