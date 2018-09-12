Police: Suspects in Roseville Apple Store Robbery Arrested after Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Police in Roseville say three men suspected of robbing the Apple Store inside the Westfield Galleria mall Wednesday afternoon were arrested after a crash along Interstate 80.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery at the Apple Store around 2 p.m. Witnesses were able to help police identify the car they were in.

After a minor crash on westbound I-80, police say the men were able to keep going and eventually got off on Riverside Avenue exit where they were involved in a second crash.

Investigators say one man was arrested across the street in a parking lot the other two made their way into a nearby neighborhood, where they were also arrested.

Roseville police say the three men match the description of four out of the five recent robberies at the Apple Store, however, they cannot confirm that they are connected to the other robberies at this time.

.@RSVL_Police Say the suspects arrested today in connection to yet another Apple Store robbery this afternoon, match the suspect descriptions of four out of five robberies at the galleria Apple Store recently...3 were arrested after a crash at Riverside and I-80 @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/xhUA5FKSeH — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) September 12, 2018