Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Local blogger partners with small businesses in Elk Grove and Sacramento to fundraise for Childhood Cancer Awareness month benefiting Gilroy grassroots nonprofit, Unravel Pediatric Cancer. Join Ashley Newell at The Kitchen Table with Boy’s Bakery, Flatland Brewing Company, Journey to the Dumpling, or Old Town Pizza and Taphouse to help the fundraise for research to find a cure.

More info:

Unravel Cancer Fundraiser

Saturday 11am - 1pm

The Kitchen Table in East Sac

AshleyNewell.Me

Facebook: @AshleyNewell.Me