Video Shows Man Fumble Gun in Robbery Attempt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colorado -- A man was seen on surveillance video earlier this month spectacularly botching an alleged robbery attempt in Colorado.

According to police in Aurora, Colorado, the man walked into an e-cigarette shop on Sept. 2 and pulled what appeared to be a handgun from his waistband. He briefly fumbles the gun before dropping it behind the counter.

Police say the woman behind the counter was able to grab the gun, which turned out to be a BB gun with the orange tip removed.

The video shows the man trying unsuccessfully to vault the counter before running away while trying to keep his pants from falling down.

No one was hurt in the incident, police said.

More information can be found on the Aurora Police Department's Facebook page.