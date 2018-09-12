Women, Children Zip-Tied during Rio Linda Home Invasion

RIO LINDA — Authorities are hoping to identify four suspects who committed a robbery near Elkhorn Boulevard at home on 20th Street in Rio Linda.

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department says the robbery happened on August 2, around 10 p.m.

Four men entered the home by throwing rocks through a sliding door.

The suspects then zip-tied two women and five children while they committed the robbery.

Investigators believe the suspects left the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 916-874-5115.

