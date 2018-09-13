3-Year-Old on Life Support after Drive-By Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Three-year-old Azalya Anderson has been on life support since she was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting outside her South Sacramento home Tuesday night.

"I spoke to her, told her I love her. Whispered in her ear and her eyes watered," said Azalya's stepfather, Darnell Grey. "Touched her hand."

"So we're just trying to keep her stimulated, putting her shows on, trying to play music she likes, keep rubbing her hand," said Azalya's mother, Paula Anderson. "And they're treating us like crap in here, like we did something wrong."

Azalya's mother and stepfather say they've been profiled by sheriff investigators and hospital security, who've treated them like the bad guys.

"We got police following us everywhere we go," Grey told FOX40. "We got security guards trying to kick our visitors and our families out."

They say they've been issued wristbands by hospital staff in order for them to be allowed to inside to see Azalya.

"Are we treating the victims as criminals or are we going after the criminals?" said community activist with Voice of the Youth Berry Accius. "Do your job. Let's focus on the criminals."

Azalya's parents say they'd do anything if they could change what happened that night.

"I picked my daughter up off the floor. I held her brain. I held her head," Anderson recalled. "We got in the back of the car. He jumped in, drove."

Azalya was getting ready for bed and showing off her artwork to her stepfather when the bullets pierced the walls of their home and struck their daughter inside. They rushed her to the hospital themselves.

"If I could be in there with her right now and change that situation I would have been the one rather taking that bullet instead of her," Anderson said.