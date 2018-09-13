Adopt a Pet: St. Michael

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet St. Michael. He is not really like his namesake but more of a gentle soul who is a lover not a fighter. He is smart and knows sit, shake and down. He's been out in the community on a variety of mobile adoption events and loves it all. He play bows with almost every dog he meets, is quite the gentleman on leash and adores kids. He was a favorite at our Summer Camp Kindness and was the receiver of many a belly rub. He may do well with a cat in the home with a slow introduction. Amazing! If you are looking for a wonderful family dog, come and meet this fabulous dog today!



Animal ID 39126405 at Sacramento SPCA

Species Dog

Breed Terrier, American Staffordshire/Mix

Age 8 years 8 months

Gender Male

Size Large

Color White/Tan

Spayed/Neutered

Declawed No

Intake Date 7/14/2018

Adoption Price $110.00