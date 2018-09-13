Adopt a Pet: St. Michael

Meet St. Michael. He is not really like his namesake but more of a gentle soul who is a lover not a fighter. He is smart and knows sit, shake and down. He's been out in the community on a variety of mobile adoption events and loves it all. He play bows with almost every dog he meets, is quite the gentleman on leash and adores kids. He was a favorite at our Summer Camp Kindness and was the receiver of many a belly rub. He may do well with a cat in the home with a slow introduction. Amazing! If you are looking for a wonderful family dog, come and meet this fabulous dog today!
Animal ID 39126405 at Sacramento SPCA
Species Dog
Breed Terrier, American Staffordshire/Mix
Age 8 years 8 months
Gender Male
Size Large
Color White/Tan
Spayed/Neutered
Declawed No
Intake Date 7/14/2018
Adoption Price $110.00