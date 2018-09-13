Bakersfield Rampage Gunman, Victims Identified

[ndn id=34107137′

BAKERSFIELD — Authorities have identified the gunman and all five victims of a shooting rampage in Bakersfield.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood says 54-year-old Javier Casarez used a .50-caliber handgun in the shootings Wednesday evening.

Youngblood has also clarified that one of the victims was Casarez’s former wife, 45-year-old Petra Maribel Bolanos De Casarez.

Court documents show their divorce was finalized in April. They had three children.

Casarez shot 50-year-old Manuel Contreras and Casarez’s ex-wife at a trucking company, then pursued 50-year-old Antonio Valadez from that scene and killed him. Casarez then went to a residence and killed 31-year-old Laura Garcia and her father, 57-year-old Eliseo.

Casarez shot himself to death when confronted by a deputy.