College Students and Healthy Habits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is in the studio with Dr. Lisa Liu from Kaiser Permanente talking about the best ways for college students to make sure they're healthy despite their busy schedules and new environments.

1) Take care of your body:

Eat healthy as much as possible

Exercise

Sleep

Vaccines

2) Manage your schedule and your stress:

Limit club involvement / activities until you get adjusted to the school schedule

Find a way to manage stress

3) Know how to get health care:

See the family doctor before you go

Check family health insurance coverage for eligibility

Ask about the student health center / student health plan options (check with your college)

4) Keep in touch:

Regular phone calls or video call chats

Group text messaging connects the family

Attend parents weekend, especially the first year