FBI Confirms it Received Kavanaugh Information from Sen. Feinstein

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has confirmed that it received unspecified information about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh this week.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Thursday that she had notified federal investigators about information she received concerning Kavanaugh.

A Senate Democratic aide and another person familiar with the matter said it referred to an incident that occurred while Kavanaugh was high-school age.

The details of the incident and the identity of the person who provided the information were unclear.

An FBI statement said the information was received Wednesday evening and then included in Kavanaugh’s background file, which is maintained as part of his nomination. The agency says that’s standard process.

The statement gave no indication that the information in the letter was being investigated.