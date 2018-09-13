‘Food Pharmacy’ Provides Healthy Options for Struggling Solano County Families

VALLEJO — Solano County has unveiled a mobile fresh food truck that it’s calling a “food pharmacy.”

That’s because it will be deployed at county health clinic in Fairfield, Vacaville and Vallejo.

Patients will get prescriptions for healthy food along with traditional medicine and get them filled on the spot for free.

The county health officer says diabetes, heart disease and obesity are maladies that can be treated with a healthier diet.

Low-income patients at the clinics are often unable to afford healthy food in the neighborhoods where they live or don’t have transportation to stores where they can get it.

The Conta Costa-Solano Food Bank is a partner, as well as the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation of Native Americans.

The tribe’s Doyuti T-uchkana fund, financed in part by its Cache Creek Casino, helped purchase the truck.

Tribal leaders say its members and Native Americans in general have historically suffered from health problems caused by the lack of affordable choices and fresh healthy food in remote tribal areas.

See the food pharmacy schedule below.