John Cox Picks Up Endorsement from Condoleezza Rice

SACRAMENTO — Republican candidate for California governor John Cox has picked up an endorsement from former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, FOX40 has learned.

“John has the vision and integrity we need to address our state’s most pressing and difficult problems,” Rice said. “California’s future depends on what we do today. John’s commitment to education, affordable housing, and better-paying jobs will put California on a course towards a better tomorrow. He is a strong advocate for every person in this state — from Modoc to Mojave, from Placer to Palo Alto — and will give Californians the voice they deserve in Sacramento and nationally. I am proud to support him for Governor of California.”

Rice served during President George W. Bush’s administration and is now a professor at Stanford University.

Cox is running against Democrat Gavin Newsom. The latest poll numbers have Cox trailing the current lieutenant governor by 5 points.

Newsom was in Modesto for a rare public appearance Wednesday alongside Josh Harder, who is running for Congress, and Anna Caballero, a candidate for state Senate.