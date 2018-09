MODESTO — Firefighters are responding a large, 2-alarm fire at 8th and I streets in downtown Modesto.

MFD and partner agencies are working a 2 alarm warehouse fire on 8th and I Street. Roadways are closed and traffic is severely impacted. More info will be posted when available. pic.twitter.com/1SxD7EblHc — Modesto Fire (@ModestoFire) September 15, 2018

The fire department said streets in the area would be closed as crews battle the flames.

The fire sent up a huge plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.