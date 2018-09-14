HIGHLIGHTS: Final Quarter Sept. 14

Del Oro at Granite Bay
Del Oro wins 42-7
Demonte Ranch at St. Mary's
Demonte Ranch wins 20-15
Modesto High at Franklin (Stockton)
Modesto High wins 56-20
Sacramento High at Del Campo
Sac High wins 28-13
Inderkum at Bella Vista
Inderkum wins 76-7
Oak Ridge at Folsom
Folsom wins 62-6
Cosumnes Oaks at Sheldon
Cosumnes Oaks wins 42-19
Laguna Creek at Liberty Ranch
Laguna Creek wins 34-33
Casa Roble at Oakmont
Casa Roble wins 20-17
Fan Favorite Game of the Week: Roseville at Woodcreek
Woodcreek wins 57-6
Whitney at Rocklin
Rocklin wins 31-21
Top Four Plays of the Week