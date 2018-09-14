HIGHLIGHTS: Final Quarter Sept. 14

Del Oro at Granite Bay

Del Oro wins 42-7

Demonte Ranch at St. Mary's

Demonte Ranch wins 20-15

Modesto High at Franklin (Stockton)

Modesto High wins 56-20

Sacramento High at Del Campo

Sac High wins 28-13

Inderkum at Bella Vista

Inderkum wins 76-7

Oak Ridge at Folsom

Folsom wins 62-6

Cosumnes Oaks at Sheldon

Cosumnes Oaks wins 42-19

Laguna Creek at Liberty Ranch

Laguna Creek wins 34-33

Casa Roble at Oakmont

Casa Roble wins 20-17

Fan Favorite Game of the Week: Roseville at Woodcreek

Woodcreek wins 57-6

Whitney at Rocklin

Rocklin wins 31-21

Top Four Plays of the Week