Late summer barbecue with Chef Andres of Lynx Grills is outside with Paul showing some ways we can enjoy barbecue before summer is over.

Smoked Orange Old-Fashioned (Cocktail)

1 teaspoon simple syrup

2 dashes Angostura bitters

0.5 oz Lagavulin Scotch

2 ounces (60ml) bourbon or rye whiskey

1 Orange Slice

Directions:

Preheat Sonoma Smoker to 175 F and load tray with your desired Sonoma Blend.

Lay orange slices on the smoker rack and smoke until dehydrated, about 2 hours.

Add all liquids into a cocktail mixing glass.

Add several large ice cubes and stir rapidly with a bar spoon to chill.

Place a large ice cube in a rocks glass and strain cocktail into glass.

Garnish with a slice of smoked orange. Enjoy!

Grilled New York Strips with Mushroom Duxelle

2 1-inch thick 16 oz. New York Strip Steaks

Grapeseed oil, as needed

Salt, to taste

Mushroom Duxelle (Recipe below)

Directions:

Preheat Lynx Grill to high or 700°F

Lightly brush steaks on both sides with oil. Season steaks generously with salt on both sides and let them sit for 10 minutes

Sear steaks on both sides until deep grill marks appear, about 2 minute per side.

Lower grill temperature to medium, or around 400°F and grill steaks for about 5 minutes per side, depending on desired doneness

Remove steaks from grill and allow them to sit on a cooling rack or plate for about 2 minutes.

Slice steaks and spread some of the mushroom duxelle on top. Enjoy!

Mushroom Duxelle

3 tbsps butter

1/2 cup finely chopped shallot

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 cups mixed mushrooms (shiitake, white, crimini, etc) finely chopped

Salt, to taste

1/2 tbsp finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

Directions:

Preheat Lynx Griddle Plate on medium-high heat and melt butter. Add shallot and garlic, cook for about 3 minutes.

Add mushrooms and cook until mushrooms have softened and released their liquid, about 5 minutes.

Stir in parsley and season with salt. Reserve until needed.