Sacramento Police Department Releases Video, Audio from Darell Richards Shooting

WARNING: This video contains graphic images and details. Viewer discretion is advised.

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department has released video and audio from the night of Sept. 5, when 19-year-old Darell Richards was killed by responding officers.

Along with 10 pieces of body camera video, two in-car camera videos, two pieces of surveillance video, three videos from a CHP airplane and three pieces of dispatch and 911 audio, the police department released a nearly 14-minute summary of the incident.

Officers responded after a 911 caller said someone in a mask had pointed a gun at him and his coworkers at Broadway and 16th Street. The caller said the man didn’t say anything and continued east down Broadway.

In two videos (a body-worn camera and an in-car camera), and officer spots Richards and orders him to stop. Richards then runs away.

After setting up a perimeter in the Curtis Park area, SWAT officers found Richards hiding in the backyard of a home near 20th Street and 1st Avenue.

Police say Richards pointed a gun at officers, and police opened fire at 3:12 a.m. The videos do not offer a clear look at Richards or what he was holding. Investigators later said Richards was armed with BB gun that closely resembled an actual handgun.

Officers started to give Richards medical aid at 3:15 a.m.

Click here to view each piece of video on the police department’s YouTube page.

After the shooting, activists said Richards should have been taken into custody.

“There’s times where you see law enforcement detain somebody who just shot up a church or a movie theater and they’re detained without a scratch and here we have an 18, 19-year-old boy who they had to kill,” Black Lives Matter Sacramento found Tanya Faison told FOX40 on Sept. 7.

Two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.