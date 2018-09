Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Established in 1980, Laughs Unlimited Comedy Club has been home to the best in the business over the years. As the 8th longest running comedy club in the nation, Laughs Unlimited has been instrumental in helping to shape the careers of many comedic legends. This weekend Justin Rivera will be performing Friday – Sunday.

More info:

Justin Rivera

Tonight - Sunday

Laughs Unlimited Comedy Club

207 Front Street

(916) 446-8128

LaughsUnlimited.com