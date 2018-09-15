Woman Battling Cancer to Receive Bone Marrow Transplant from Her 14-Year-Old Daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JONES, Okla. (KFOR/KAUT) -- A woman who has battled Liposarcoma, thyroid cancer and is now battling Leukemia, will receive a bone marrow transplant from her 14-year-old daughter.

"The first time I went through this, I continued to stay really positive and never really saw myself not beating it," Tyra Sturdivan told News 4.

Since then, it's been a long and tough road for Sturdivan and her family.

"In 2013, I was diagnosed with a very rare 23 cm, which is quite large, Liposarcoma," Sturdivan said.

Five rounds of inpatient chemotherapy and 32 rounds of radiation later, doctors made another heartbreaking discovery.

"Following that with my scans, they found thyroid cancer. So, we went through that," Sturdivan said.

Then, this past April, Sturdivan was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Doctors at MD Anderson in Houston told her once she reached remission, she'd need a bone marrow transplant to ensure a cure.

They began searching for a match.

"They requested to test our children. We have Charlea, who's 14, we have an 11-year-old son, Trace, and a 7-year-old daughter, Lily. They wanted to test Charlea first, since she was the oldest," Sturdivan said.

Charlea was a match.

"We decided to discuss it with Charlea and she has had a fear of needles her entire life and has been pretty terrified of doctors and has never really had any kind of invasive surgeries," said Sturdivan.

On top of that, Charlea has a lot on her plate with a big cheer competition and school. However, she accepted the task in a heartbeat.

"She's done everything for me. So, I'll do everything I can to help her," Charlea Sturdivan said.

She said she would do anything for her mom, even if it means getting over her fear of needles.

"Every time, I come up with a new method to distract me, and I've done much better in Houston than I have," Charlea said. "I'm just glad that I got to help her and get to be a part of it."

The two will return to MD Anderson at the end of September and Sturdivan will undergo the procedure at the beginning of October.