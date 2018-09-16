49ers Beat Lions 30-27 in Nail-Biting Home Opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA CLARA -- Nerves ran high at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara Sunday.

After being up by 14 after three quarters, the San Francisco 49ers withstood the Detroit Lions charge late to hang on 30-27.

Fans know the Niners season could rest on the shoulders of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Yet, for veterans and those making their football fan debut, it was an exhausting afternoon.

The 49ers will go on the road for the next couple of weeks and return back to Levi's Stadium on Oct. 7 to take on the Arizona Cardinals.