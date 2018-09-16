Injuries Reported after Speeding Car Runs Red Light in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Five people were injured Sunday when a man suspected of driving under the influence ran a red light in South Sacramento.

Around 5:30 p.m., an officer tried stopping a driver who was driving erratically in the area of Florin and Power Inn roads, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Shaun Hampton. The driver’s pickup truck topped speeds of 65 to 70 mph at the time.

Hampton reports the driver then sped through a red light and T-boned another car.

Five people were injured in the crash, including two people who had to be hospitalized. One person is undergoing surgery.

A witness at the scene described pulling two children out of a damaged car. It is not known if they were among the injured.

The CHP reports the 22-year-old driver of the pickup truck was arrested on suspicion of DUI. The man’s identity has not been released.

#NEW: CHP officers seen handcuffing man they’ve been talking to at the scene of the crime. I’m told from people at the scene he was driving red pick up pic.twitter.com/ASEe4qdT8j — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) September 17, 2018

Stay with FOX40 for more updates.