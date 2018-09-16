Stockton Detectives Launch Homicide Investigation after Man’s Shooting Death

STOCKTON — A man has died after he was shot in Stockton Tuesday.

Just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, three men had gathered together on East Oak Street near North San Joaquin Street, according to Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department.

That’s when Silva says a suspect armed with a handgun and acting alone fired at the group multiple times.

Around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, one of the victims, a 21-year-old man, died from his wounds.

The conditions of the other two men, a 16-year-old and 41-year-old, have not been reported.

Detectives say they are now investigating the shooting as a homicide and are still searching for the suspect, whose identity is unknown.