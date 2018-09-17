An Emmy, and a Fiancee, for Emmy Winner

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Glenn Weiss has walked away with an Emmy and his girlfriend walked away with a ring.

Weiss won the Emmy on Monday night for directing the Oscars telecast and was giving the sort of speech from a non-celebrity that makes most viewers tune out when he said that his mother died two weeks ago, and she was fond of his girlfriend.

He then said, “You wonder why I don’t want to call you my girlfriend? It’s because I want to call you my wife.”

The star-studded crowd, realizing a proposal was on, whooped and cheered. Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” stood with her mouth agape in surprise, as did the woman herself.

Weiss’s girlfriend, who he called Jan without giving her last name, ran up on stage then Weiss took a knee and said he was giving her the same ring his father gave his mother 67 years ago.

Only then did he actually ask the question. She said yes.