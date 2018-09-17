Sheriff’s Department: 1 Deputy Killed, 1 Injured in Rancho Cordova

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department says two deputies were shot, one fatally, Monday afternoon in Rancho Cordova.

The deputy who was shot in the upper body and later died was identified as 27-year-old Mark Stasyuk, according to Sacramento County Sheriff's Sgt. Shaun Hampton. Stasyuk had been with the sheriff's department for four-and-a-half years. He died at UC Davis Medical Center.

According to Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, deputies responded to the Pep Boys on Folsom Boulevard, where there was a disturbance between a customer and the business owner just before 2 p.m. Jones said the deputies were expecting a "routine call" and did not know anyone would be armed when they arrived.

Two "shooting incidents" occurred in the area over the course of the incident. It was unclear if the shootings happened inside or outside the store.

At one point during the incident, it appeared the suspect was turning away to run from officers. Instead, Jones reports he immediately turned back around and began firing at officers. Both Deputy Stasyuk and Deputy Julie Robertson, who was later wounded, returned fire along with two other officers.

The two deputies and a bystander were shot in the gunfight, Hampton said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Deputy Robertson, who is 28 years old and has been with the department for two-and-a-half years, was shot in the arm. She is expected to be OK, according to Hampton. Jones says he believes the bystander was shot in the back but his wounds are not life-threatening.

With Sac Sheriff helicopter circling overhead, a long line of law enforcement vehicles processing from UCD Med Center behind a white van, mourning Deputy Mark Stasyuk, shot in the line of duty today. pic.twitter.com/FKbKND72NK — Dennis Shanahan (@dennis_shanahan) September 18, 2018

The shooting suspect was wounded and taken into custody, the sheriff's department said. He is expected to survive and was speaking to officers at the scene before he was hospitalized, according to Jones.

"Had to have been more than at least 20 shots," witness Steven Green told FOX40.

Hampton says investigators do not believe there are any other outstanding suspects. A woman has been detained for questioning.

Folsom Blvd between Zinfandel Dr and Kilgore Rd, Cordova Ln between Alandale Wy and Folsom Blvd, Alandale Wy between Cordova Ln and Scotsman Wy, and Le Ann Dr between Don Juan Dr and Cordova Ln are closed. Please use alternate routes. — Rancho Cordova PD (@RanchoCordovaPD) September 17, 2018

Folsom Boulevard was closed at Olson Drive, the sheriff's department tweeted. That stretch of Folsom is expected to be closed for several hours, possibly into Tuesday morning, according to Hampton.

This is a developing story.