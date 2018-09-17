BREAKING: Two Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies Have Been Shot in Rancho Cordova

DOCO Farm-to-Fork Brunch

Posted 1:57 PM, September 17, 2018, by , Updated at 12:56PM, September 17, 2018


A taste of DOCO with a VIP twist.  Enjoy food and drink from your favorite DOCO restaurants like Punch Bowl Social, Echo & Rig, Revival and more.  Bring a group of friends or the whole family for bottomless mimosas games, music, activities and so much delicious food and cocktails.  A portion of the proceeds will benefit Center for Land-Based Learning.

VIP perks include valet parking, caviar bar, VIP lounge access and a custom deluxe tote.

More info:
DOCO Farm-to-Fork Brunch
Sunday
10am
Downtown Commons Plaza, Outside of Golden 1
Tickets: $75 and up
DocoSacramento.com/DocoBrunch