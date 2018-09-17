Driver Arrested in Fiery, Deadly Freeport Blvd. Crash

SACRAMENTO — Police say officers have arrested a man involved in a fiery crash on Friday that killed one person.

Avenesh Mal, 32, was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail for vehicular manslaughter.

The crash happened Friday afternoon along Freeport Boulevard near McAllister Avenue.

On Saturday, more than a hundred friends and family members gathered at the crash site to pray for Alejandro “Jando” Gonzalez-Santana, the young man who was killed.

Meanwhile, police continue to investigate the crash.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Gonzalez-Santana’s funeral expenses.