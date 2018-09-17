Sheriff’s Department: 1 Deputy Killed, 1 Injured in Rancho Cordova

Driver Arrested in Fiery, Deadly Freeport Blvd. Crash

Posted 5:21 PM, September 17, 2018, by , Updated at 05:33PM, September 17, 2018

Avenesh Mal (Courtesy: Sacramento Police Department)

SACRAMENTO — Police say officers have arrested a man involved in a fiery crash on Friday that killed one person.

Avenesh Mal, 32, was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail for vehicular manslaughter.

The crash happened Friday afternoon along Freeport Boulevard near McAllister Avenue.

On Saturday, more than a hundred friends and family members gathered at the crash site to pray for Alejandro “Jando” Gonzalez-Santana, the young man who was killed.

Meanwhile, police continue to investigate the crash.

GoFundMe page has been set up for Gonzalez-Santana’s funeral expenses.

