Hurricane Maria: One Year Later

As emergency crews respond to the Carolinas in the wake of Hurricane Florence (now a tropical depression), recovery efforts from Hurricane Maria continue in Puerto Rico — nearly a year after the devastating storm made landfall, resulting in the deaths of thousands.

Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid nonprofit working in Puerto Rico for the last decade, says it’s been the largest non-governmental donor of medical resources.

But how has the island recovered since Maria hit? Direct Relief President and CEO Thomas Tighe joins FOX40 News at 6:50 a.m. to discuss.