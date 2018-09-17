Jonathan Froste Breaks His Silence, Offers to Help Find Murdered Teens’ Bodies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOLO COUNTY -- After months of nothing, one of four suspects charged in the murder of two teenagers in Yolo County broke his silence.

Speaking to the Davis Enterprise, Jonathan Froste gave a detailed confession to his role in the 2016 murders of Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios.

Froste has now agreed to help prosecutors find the teens’ bodies and provided testimony against his co-defendants, including his older brother.

Alicia Moore spoke with FOX40 about the article in which Froste details the night he and three others killed her son.

"These devils decided over nothing, for nothing absolutely senselessly to take their lives," Moore said.

Last week, after pleading no contest to the charges he’s facing, Froste told the paper 17-year-old Moore asked to call his mother just before he died. But Froste's brother, David, told him to pray instead.

"And to know that my son’s last request was just to call me and tell me that he loved me, then they denied that ... " Moore said.

Froste says he, his brother, Chandale Shannon and Jesus Campos then beat Elijah Moore to death. David Froste used a tree branch.

"I don’t see David feeling remorse whatsoever," said Rios' mother, Lola Rios Gutierrez .

Rios Gutierrez’s son was shot by David Froste, according to his and Woodland Police detectives.

The teen had refused to help both Froste brothers lure Elijah Moore out of hiding after Moore had robbed David Froste out of $300 worth of marijuana.

Along with Moore's mother, Rios Gutierrez was in court Monday as David Froste and Shannon appeared with their attorneys for a pretrial hearing.

"He turns and looks at us in the courtroom with evil eyes, and that’s just somebody that would never feel remorse," Rios Gutierrez said.

Both Rios Gutierrez and Alicia Moore are glad Jonathan Froste decided to turn on his brother. They hope it will help them find their sons’ bodies, which are still missing and speed up the trial.

"Finally saying what happened, it’s moving everything forward," Rios Gutierrez said.

"I just feel like really soon they’re going to find both of our babies," Alicia Moore said.

David Froste and Shannon will be back in court on Sept. 24. The judge says he’d like to have a jury picked by Oct. 1.