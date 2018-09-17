Reconnaissance Plane to be Featured at This Weekend’s Capital Airshow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE -- The California Capital Airshow is this weekend and FOX40 is a proud sponsor.

You will be able to bring the entire family out to see the airshow and get an up-close look at some of the aircrafts, including the U-2 reconnaissance plane.

"From wing tip to wing tip it's 103 feet," said Sgt. Andrew Wagner.

That's larger than an NBA basketball court flying in the sky at 70,000 feet.

The planes are used for reconnaissance missions, gathering images from overseas from above the clouds. When the plane touches down, images are processed by airman Andrew Moore.

"It's going to come to us in a big, green, light-tight case," Moore said.

Despite the latest technology, the U.S. Air Force still develops film.

"People can't believe it when we get younger airmen fresh out of high school who they don’t quite know what a Polaroid is," Moore told FOX40. "They don't know what the clicky cameras are."

Moore is responsible for developing massive rolls of film each time the U-2 returns from a mission.

From start to finish, the entire process can take anywhere from 12 to 15 hours to complete. It is much more complex than your average roll of film developed at the pharmacy.

"We’re dealing with 2 miles worth of film, whereas your little Kodak ... " Moore said.

Moore says he enjoys seeing how the technology has changed and at the same time stayed the same since the U-2 was introduced in the 1950s.

"This process has followed the U-2, you know, when the U-2 was around this process was around. It's a little bit of new meets old, old meets new and they meet in the middle," Moore said.

The planes aren’t just used for reconnaissance missions, NASA used their own U-2 planes to help survey the Mendocino Complex fires this past August for fire crews.

The California Capital Airshow will be this weekend, Friday through Sunday, at Mather Airport.