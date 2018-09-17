Sheriff’s Department: 2 Deputies Shot in Rancho Cordova, Suspect in Custody

RANCHO CORDOVA — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says two deputies were shot Monday afternoon in Rancho Cordova.

The deputies’ conditions were not immediately known. A suspect was in custody, the sheriff’s department said, but the suspect’s condition was unclear.

The shooting happened near Folsom Boulevard and McGregor Drive. Folsom Boulevard was closed at Olson Drive, the sheriff’s department tweeted.

Plz R/T: law enforcement activity in area of Folsom Blvd/Olson Drive. Please stay clear. Folsom Blvd will be closer at that intersection. PIO EN-route. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) September 17, 2018

It was not immediately known what led to the shooting.

Metro Fire said five people were injured, four were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story.