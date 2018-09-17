This Service Will Wash Your Car Using Less Than One Cup of Water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- The drought in California is supposedly long gone but there are still people who are water conscious.

Lodi homeowner Brian Halstead has gone so far as to install artificial grass in his yard -- and now he’s taken the next step.

“You don’t have to do it just when there’s a drought,” Halstead said of conserving water while keeping his car clean. “Because California is dependent on water.”

He tried out Insideout Wash for the first time.

Raven Roman and Angelina De La Cruz started the business with people like Halstead in mind, claiming to wash a car with less than a cup of water.

“You get a lot of people laughing at me saying, 'You can’t wash a car with a cup of water,'” Roman said. “’It’s impossible.’”

Their technique includes using a nanopolymer water solution sprayed onto the car and wiped down with special towels.

“The water molecules are trapping the dirt particles. I use the two separate microfiber towels. They’re woven in honeycomb, so when I do wipe it, it’s not scratching the paint,” Roman said.

Washing your car at home often includes watching gallons of water go down the gutter and into the drain, even if you use a water nozzle. Halstead says he wasn’t happy with commercial car washes.

“Even though they recycle water at the car washes, you never know where you’re at in their little dirt cycle and so they’ll have dirty water,” he said.

Roman has years of detailing experience and she says a regular car wash takes its toll on cars.

“They leave very fine scratches under the paint and they also leave a residue on the paint and so that’s what you try to prevent,” she said.

Roman and De La Cruz didn’t invent the technique, but they’re smart enough to market it in a city that has water use restrictions.

A mud-caked, off-road vehicle will still require a spray job with a hose.

But the spray bottles used to clean Halstead’s Tesla sedan were more full than empty. A cup of water to wash a car never ceases to impress.

“After they see the results, they’re just amazed,” De La Cruz said. “We’ve gotten some pretty crazy reactions.”

And that includes Halstead.

“It’s like they rolled off the dealership lot with this thing,” he said.

A wash inside and out costs about $40, so it’s obviously aimed at high-end car owners who will pay for the convenience of a mobile car wash service -- minus the water.