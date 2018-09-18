6 Months after Stephon Clark’s Death, Protesters Gather Outside Law Enforcement Convention

SACRAMENTO — Protesters gathered outside a law enforcement convention Tuesday in Downtown Sacramento, six months after Stephon Clark was killed by two Sacramento Police Officers.

Several dozen demonstrators from Black Lives Matter and allied groups faced off against a smaller group of counter-protesters.

The scene was tense outside the Sacramento Convention Center but remained peaceful.

Police officers and clergy largely kept the two groups separate earlier in the afternoon before protesters staged a “die-in” in the middle of J Street.

Officers began calling for the protesters to disperse shortly after noon, and threatened to use “chemical agents or other less than lethal munitions” around 1 p.m.

The crowd left J Street and began marching away from the convention center.