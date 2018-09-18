Azalya Anderson, 3-Year-Old Shot in South Sacramento, Removed from Life Support

SACRAMENTO — The 3-year-old girl shot in a suspected drive-by shooting on September 13 has died after being removed from life support, according to the Sacramento Bee.

UC Davis confirmed Azalya Anderson was declared brain dead at 1:02 a.m. Saturday morning, following two separate exams conducted Friday and Saturday.

Her parents had previously told FOX40 they intended to keep Azalya on life support.

“It saddens me to have to say that Azalya Anderson has her wings now. Her parents appreciates the support and kind wishes,” read an update posted Monday night to the girl’s GoFundMe page.

Meanwhile, there have been no arrests in the Della Circle shooting that led to Azalya’s death.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 916-874-5115.