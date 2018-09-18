Baby Attacked By Dog Suffers Brain Injuries

Tehachapi, CA (KERO) — A Tehachapi family says their six-month-old baby is lucky to be alive after surviving a dog attack that left her with injuries so severe she had to undergo brain surgery.

Bobby Fritz says when he learned Dogo Argentino breed Khonsu was suddenly without a home, he didn’t want to see the dog’s fate decided at a shelter.

“The dog came into my work everyday with it’s owner,” said Fritz. “We thought we were doing the right thing by helping this guy out. I was very familiar with this dog and we brought it home and everything was fine.”

Fritz says Khonsu took well to his wife and three kids, which is why he says he never imagined that less than 24 hours later, his good deed would end in the severe injury of his baby.

Fritz says his wife was only turned away for a matter of seconds when their daughter Adaliah was attacked. “She was in the middle of changing the baby’s diaper,” said Fritz. “She walked not even five feet away.”

He said it was then that his wife heard a bark, turned around and saw Khonsu running away from Adaliah who was sitting up with blood pouring down her face.

Family says the attack left her with a large laceration and a punctured skill. “We feel horrible about what out baby girl has been having to go through all because we didn’t want to see the dog go to the pound,” said her father. Adaliah’s injuries were so severe she had to undergo brain surgery at Madera Children’s Hospital.

“She’s a miracle. She is our little angel so we just prayed,” said Fritz. “and she pushed through. She’s fighting good and acting like nothing ever happened.” Fritz says Adaliah’s recovery couldn’t be going better, but she will remain in the hospital for two more weeks.

Meanwhile Kern County Animal Services says Khonsu will be quarantined at their Mojave shelter for 10 days. Animal Services says if the dog’s not redeemed at the end of the quarantine period, it will be euthanized. Fritz is warning parents to be careful when bringing unfamiliar animals around children.

“I see posts all the time of people taking dogs in off the street.” said Fritz. “Call the animal shelter. There’s no-kill shelters. Call whoever you can but if you have kids be very, very, very cautious.”