Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day!

Posted 2:08 PM, September 18, 2018, by , Updated at 01:32PM, September 18, 2018


Recognized by Wine Enthusiast magazine as one of America's 100 Best Wine Restaurants in 2017 and 2018, The Firehouse is the most award-winning restaurant in the Sacramento region.  Known for one of Northern California’s most extensive wine collections, The Firehouse specializes in delicious cuisine – including the Grilled Double R Ranch Prime Burger!! -- and premium wines, and offers a magnificent setting that features storied architecture and design.

More info:
The Firehouse
1112 2nd St.
Old Sacramento
(916) 442-4772
FirehouseOldSac.com