Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day!

Recognized by Wine Enthusiast magazine as one of America's 100 Best Wine Restaurants in 2017 and 2018, The Firehouse is the most award-winning restaurant in the Sacramento region. Known for one of Northern California’s most extensive wine collections, The Firehouse specializes in delicious cuisine – including the Grilled Double R Ranch Prime Burger!! -- and premium wines, and offers a magnificent setting that features storied architecture and design.

More info:

The Firehouse

1112 2nd St.

Old Sacramento

(916) 442-4772

FirehouseOldSac.com