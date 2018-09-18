Deputy, Bystander Injured in Rancho Cordova Released from the Hospital

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy and bystander who were injured Monday in a shooting at a Ranch Cordova Pep Boys have been released from the hospital, the sheriff’s department confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy Julie Robertson and Deputy Mark Stasyuk responded to a reported disturbance between a customer and the business owner. Sheriff Scott Jones said the officers were expecting a “routine call” and did not know anyone would be armed when they arrived.

Jones reports when the officers got to the store the suspect appeared to be turning away to run from them. Instead, he immediately turned back around and began firing at the officers “without warning,” Jones said.

Both Stasyuk and Robertson returned fire and were wounded, according to Jones.

Stasyuk was killed in the shooting.

The nature of Robertson’s or the bystander’s injuries was not made public.

The suspect in the shooting, 38-year-old Anton Lemon Moore, was also injured and remains in the hospital.