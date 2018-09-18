Sheriff’s Department: 1 Deputy Killed, 1 Injured in Rancho Cordova

Dr. Jyl: Spotting, Treating Worm and Fleas with Pets

Posted 11:21 AM, September 18, 2018

Martina is outside with Dr. Jyl learning how to spot fleas and worms on your pets. She also has a few tips on how to treat them.