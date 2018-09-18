Farm-to-Fork Festival: Wine and Cheese

Mike Taylor, Director of Adult Beverage Operations for Nugget Market, is talking with Mae about the Farm-to-Fork movement and how it has evolved into the local beer, wine and spirit scene.
