Fertility Blogger Dies during Emergency C-section

A Spanish blogger whose fertility journey was followed by thousands on Instagram died giving birth to her son via emergency C-section, Cafe Mom and Kidspot report.
Vanessa Fernandez Arango started her Instagram in May with a photo of a positive pregnancy test, explaining that after two ectopic pregnancies damaged her fallopian tubes, she was five months pregnant thanks to assisted reproductive technology.
“The beginning of the end. The beginning of feeling life and the end of suffering,” she wrote. “So here begins our story, our story with a happy ending.”
Chicas!!!! Buenas tardes!!!! Hoy hemos venido a pasar el dia a un lago, mañana iremos a otro en el que sí nos daremos un baño!!!! La única que si se ha dao un chapuzón es Nala! 😂😂😂🐕 Pasad un bonito finde!!! 🐾🐾 #sabado #amatxu #rectafinal #embarazo #embarazoectópico #reproducciónasistida #fiv #invitro #noquedanada #35semanas #mamáguapa #mamáprimeriza
But at 38 weeks pregnant, Arango, in pain, passed out at the breakfast table, her husband Jonathan Garcia posted on her Instagram account Sept. 2. Doctors decided she needed to deliver the baby via emergency C-section.
The couple’s son survived the birth, but Arango had a heart attack during the surgery and did not recover.
Garcia posted a photo of baby Alvaro Sept. 6, noting that he had received “an avalanche of messages of support” from his wife’s followers—and that while he initially planned to close his wife’s account, he decided to continue on with her mission of helping others trying to become parents.
Por fin puedo poneros algo positivo. Alvaro se esta recuperando poco a poco, aún le quedan muchas pruebas y seguirá un tiempo en cuidados intensivos, pero es un pasito. Muchisimas gracias a todos de todo corazón, no había imaginado que un mensaje de despedida en honor a mi mujer hubiera supuesto tal avalancha de mensajes de apoyo, me habeis ayudado mucho igual que espero que os ayudó ella. Quiero que sepais que pienso seguir con su sueño de ayudar a más parejas en el duro camino de ser papas y que estaré aquí para todo lo que necesiteis. Espero que dentro de poco pueda deciros que el pequeño está en casa con su familia. De nuevo muchas gracias a todos, no tengo palabras suficientes para agradeceroslo. #vaneonfire#alvaroelguerrero
He has since posted more updates on Alvaro’s progress, noting in one that the baby had been receiving breast milk donations.
On Saturday, he posted a photo of himself, Alvaro, and their dog, announcing the baby had been allowed to leave the hospital and come home.
“Here you have our first family photo, missing the fourth member of the group that watches us from the sky and helps us get up at 3,” he wrote, ending the post with his gratitude for the clinic that helped him and his wife get pregnant.
Aqui teneis nuestra primera foto familiar, falta el cuarto miembro de la fsmilia que nos vela desde el el cielo y nos ayuda a levantarnos a los 3. Está siendo muy duro esto, pañales, leche en polvo, nanas, lloros….y esque cuando llora el niño, la pobre Nala se me pone a llorar, y yo la sigo con la duda de que hacer y el dolor de la perdida. Quiero dar mi eterno agradecimiento a todas ese maravilloso personal del Hospital de Cruces por salvarle la vida a mi hijo, sus tratos, cuidados, consejos….han sido tan exquisitos que no hay palabras de agradecimiento. También quiero dar las gracias a la clinica @igin_reproduccion por crear este pequeño milagro que tengo entre mis brazos, aunque su madre no esté aquí, se que ella estaría igual de agradecida. Seguiremos luchando para salir adelante como podamos, con vuestro apoyo, los amigos y la familia, nada nos podrá frenar. #vaneonfire #alvaroelguerrero #superpapa #hospitaldecruces
